Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 14th.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 129.80% and a negative return on equity of 87.75%.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

NASDAQ VERB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.