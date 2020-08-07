Vereit Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 172.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Vereit stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 154,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,967. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

