Vereit (NYSE:VER) Issues Earnings Results

Vereit (NYSE:VER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vereit stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,495,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,344. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

