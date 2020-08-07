Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,103 shares of company stock worth $4,568,288 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Verisign by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

