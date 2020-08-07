Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Buys $33,516.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 297,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,378. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Veritex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.