VeriumReserve Hits Market Cap of $547,118.74 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $547,118.74 and $765.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00493250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,609.72 or 0.99941186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,886,798 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

