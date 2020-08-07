Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.