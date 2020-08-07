Verso (NYSE:VRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Verso (NYSE:VRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of VRS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 546,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,685. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Verso alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In related news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.