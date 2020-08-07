Viacoin Price Tops $0.24 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $495,529.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,181 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

