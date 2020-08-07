ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $55,092,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

