Viad (NYSE:VVI) Releases Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

