Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,346. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.