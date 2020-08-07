Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.49. Video Display shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Video Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products.

