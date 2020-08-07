Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.29, 144,118 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 232,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Viela Bio from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

