VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

