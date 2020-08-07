Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.