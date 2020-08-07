Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 230.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

