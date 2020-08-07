Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,651,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,464. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

