Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $26.18 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $352.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $2,364,000.00. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

