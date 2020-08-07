Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.36. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

