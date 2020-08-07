Viveve Medical (VIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.60) by $11.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 25,840.09% and a negative net margin of 822.47%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,733. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

