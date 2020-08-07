VNDC (VNDC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, VNDC has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One VNDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNDC has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $399,509.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000244 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC (VNDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 tokens. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io.

Buying and Selling VNDC

VNDC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

