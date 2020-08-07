Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.58

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $187.58 and traded as low as $158.50. Volution Group shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 108,939 shares traded.

FAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. initiated coverage on Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.54).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.12.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.