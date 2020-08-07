Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 994,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,835. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

