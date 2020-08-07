vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -1.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.