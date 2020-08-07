W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $348.12

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.12 and last traded at $347.62, with a volume of 3384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 598.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

