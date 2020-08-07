Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,740.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $13,740.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002287 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,079,789 coins and its circulating supply is 190,700,175 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

