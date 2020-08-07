Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%.

WTRH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,543. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

