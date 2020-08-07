Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.97. 5,514,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,514. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

