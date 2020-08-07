Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $31.35 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003824 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Binance, Allbit and Coinnest. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN, COSS, Allbit, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

