WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

