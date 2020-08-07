Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,545 shares of company stock worth $268,927 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

