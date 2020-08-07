Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

WCN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. 980,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,830. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

