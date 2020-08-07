Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:WTS opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 239,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

