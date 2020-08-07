Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

