Wedbush Weighs in on Wendys Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI raised Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

WEN stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

