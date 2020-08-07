Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/25/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/21/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.56. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics Limited alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.