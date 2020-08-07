Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains GP (PAGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP):

8/3/2020 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/25/2020 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/23/2020 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/21/2020 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2020 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

7/2/2020 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

