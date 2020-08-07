Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

7/27/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

7/8/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

6/23/2020 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

