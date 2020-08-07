Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $345.00.

8/4/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $290.00 to $320.00.

7/28/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $275.00 to $310.00.

7/27/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $250.00 to $300.00.

7/21/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/15/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $275.00 to $325.00.

6/24/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/22/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $242.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RNG opened at $287.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.01 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

