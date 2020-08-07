Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 158,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

