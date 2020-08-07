Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

