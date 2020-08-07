Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 154.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 30,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,456. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

