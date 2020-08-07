Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.09. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 383,185 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

