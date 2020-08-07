Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $677.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

