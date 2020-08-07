Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 57,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,609. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

