Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.41

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $17.42. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 130,245 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on WTE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

