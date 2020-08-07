Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,808 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.35. 3,187,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

