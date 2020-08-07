Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 18,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

