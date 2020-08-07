WideOpenWest Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of WOW opened at $6.52 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.